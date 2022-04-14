Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) Tokenomics
Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) Information
WBETH is a liquid staking token, where 1 WBETH represents 1 ETH and the total staking rewards accrued by the ETH token on ETH Staking.
WBETH will allow users to obtain immediate liquidity and participate in DeFi projects, while ensuring their eligibility to receive the corresponding ETH Staking rewards accrued.
On-chain users can stake their ETH to obtain WBETH by interacting with the official smart contract provided by Binance. Binance users can wrap their BETH tokens to WBETH, and unwrap their WBETH to BETH tokens on the Binance ETH Staking page at zero fees.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WBETH Price Prediction
