Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Information

At Besc Crypto, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you trade and exchange tokens. Our platform is designed with user experience in mind, ensuring that both novice and experienced traders can navigate the world of cryptocurrency with ease. With a commitment to transparency and security, we strive to provide a reliable environment for all your trading needs.

We are a Usa company registered in the State of New Hampshire. We offer a full Usa licensed centralized exchange, a native token paired with Solana and Liquidity Locked NFT collections.

Builders Edge Services & Construction (BESC LLC) is a trusted leader in the construction industry, delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects. Our team of six full-time professionals brings expertise and dedication to every project, ensuring exceptional results and customer satisfaction.

BESC LLC's innovative approach, combining traditional business with blockchain technology, positions BESC Coin as a unique investment opportunity. With a strong foundation, proven profitability, and a growing ecosystem, BESC Coin is shaping the future of construction and finance.