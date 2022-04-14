Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) Tokenomics

Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) Information

BigBug AI is a real-time, autonomous intelligence engine built for the cryptocurrency market. It combines AI agents, on-chain analytics, predictive modeling, and social intelligence to generate actionable insights for traders, investors, and protocols.

💡 Core Features: Predictive Intelligence: Real-time price predictions and token performance forecasting using historical, social, and market data.

On-Chain Intelligence: Tracks wallet flows, token transfers, and contract activity to detect alpha signals.

Sentient Agents: AI bots live on Twitter, Discord, and Farcaster to observe trends, post updates, comment on alpha tweets, and reply with context-aware insights.

Autonomous Memory Engine: Integrated STM (Short-Term Memory), LTM (Long-Term Memory), and Episodic Memory systems.

Official Website:
https://www.bigbug.ai

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 171.32K
$ 171.32K$ 171.32K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00017132
$ 0.00017132$ 0.00017132

Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WBUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WBUG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WBUG's tokenomics, explore WBUG token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.