Wrapped Bigbug AI Coin by Virtuals (WBUG) Information

BigBug AI is a real-time, autonomous intelligence engine built for the cryptocurrency market. It combines AI agents, on-chain analytics, predictive modeling, and social intelligence to generate actionable insights for traders, investors, and protocols.

💡 Core Features: Predictive Intelligence: Real-time price predictions and token performance forecasting using historical, social, and market data.

On-Chain Intelligence: Tracks wallet flows, token transfers, and contract activity to detect alpha signals.

Sentient Agents: AI bots live on Twitter, Discord, and Farcaster to observe trends, post updates, comment on alpha tweets, and reply with context-aware insights.

Autonomous Memory Engine: Integrated STM (Short-Term Memory), LTM (Long-Term Memory), and Episodic Memory systems.