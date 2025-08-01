More About WBNB

Wrapped BNB Logo

Wrapped BNB Price (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Live Price Chart

-3.00%1D
USD

Price of Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Today

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is currently trading at 776.91 USD with a market cap of $ 1.03B USD. WBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wrapped BNB Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-3.01%
Wrapped BNB 24-hour price change
1.33M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WBNB price information.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped BNB to USD was $ -24.1205445811227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped BNB to USD was $ +151.2103040640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped BNB to USD was $ +140.0560518120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped BNB to USD was $ +176.9194439237495.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -24.1205445811227-3.01%
30 Days$ +151.2103040640+19.46%
60 Days$ +140.0560518120+18.03%
90 Days$ +176.9194439237495+29.49%

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.33%

-3.01%

+1.63%

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Wrapped BNB (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB a wrapped version of the BNB native tokens on the BEP-20 standard on the Binance Smart Chain and other EVM-compatible chains. Not to be confused with BNB Native Token on the BSC Chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Resource

Official Website

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BNB (WBNB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBNB token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WBNB to Local Currencies

1 WBNB to VND
20,444,386.65
1 WBNB to AUD
A$1,204.2105
1 WBNB to GBP
582.6825
1 WBNB to EUR
675.9117
1 WBNB to USD
$776.91
1 WBNB to MYR
RM3,317.4057
1 WBNB to TRY
31,589.1606
1 WBNB to JPY
¥116,536.5
1 WBNB to ARS
ARS$1,065,718.5234
1 WBNB to RUB
63,007.401
1 WBNB to INR
67,816.4739
1 WBNB to IDR
Rp12,736,227.4704
1 WBNB to KRW
1,088,109.0696
1 WBNB to PHP
45,223.9311
1 WBNB to EGP
￡E.37,726.7496
1 WBNB to BRL
R$4,350.696
1 WBNB to CAD
C$1,072.1358
1 WBNB to BDT
94,922.8638
1 WBNB to NGN
1,189,752.2049
1 WBNB to UAH
32,389.3779
1 WBNB to VES
Bs95,559.93
1 WBNB to CLP
$755,933.43
1 WBNB to PKR
Rs220,269.5232
1 WBNB to KZT
422,460.3507
1 WBNB to THB
฿25,474.8789
1 WBNB to TWD
NT$23,252.9163
1 WBNB to AED
د.إ2,851.2597
1 WBNB to CHF
Fr629.2971
1 WBNB to HKD
HK$6,098.7435
1 WBNB to MAD
.د.م7,085.4192
1 WBNB to MXN
$14,652.5226
1 WBNB to PLN
2,905.6434
1 WBNB to RON
лв3,449.4804
1 WBNB to SEK
kr7,598.1798
1 WBNB to BGN
лв1,328.5161
1 WBNB to HUF
Ft271,833.0399
1 WBNB to CZK
16,703.565
1 WBNB to KWD
د.ك237.73446
1 WBNB to ILS
2,633.7249