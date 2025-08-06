What is Wrapped BTT (WBTT)

BitTorrent was initially conceived by Bram Cohen, a peer-to-peer protocol for users to transfer files around the world. The BitTorrent Token (BTT), a TRC-10 token is created on top of the TRON blockchain platform as a way to extend the capability of BitTorrent. The token is added to introduce some economics feature on BitTorrent for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources to be shared and tradeed. Some of the other feature that BitTorrent Token (BTT) offers would be BitTorrent Speed. This is whereby BTT tokens can be big in exchange for faster download speed.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped BTT (WBTT) Resource Official Website

Wrapped BTT (WBTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BTT (WBTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBTT token's extensive tokenomics now!