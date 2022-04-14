Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) Information WRAP is a decentralized bridge between Ethereum and Tezos. Transfer your ERC20 and ERC721 tokens from Ethereum to the Tezos blockchain and get $WRAP tokens. Official Website: https://www.benderlabs.io/ Buy WBUSD Now!

Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 68,395 $ 68,395 $ 68,395 All-Time Low: $ 0.629532 $ 0.629532 $ 0.629532 Current Price: $ 1.028 $ 1.028 $ 1.028

Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WBUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WBUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

