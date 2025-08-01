Wrapped CTC Price (WCTC)
Wrapped CTC (WCTC) is currently trading at 0.230152 USD with a market cap of $ 1.41M USD. WCTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WCTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WCTC price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped CTC to USD was $ -0.0742416277685265.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped CTC to USD was $ -0.0099423132.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped CTC to USD was $ -0.0645029058.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped CTC to USD was $ -0.00600392952612852.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0742416277685265
|-24.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0099423132
|-4.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0645029058
|-28.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00600392952612852
|-2.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped CTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.81%
-24.39%
-25.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WCTC is a wrapped ERC-20 version of native Creditcoin (CTC), enabling holders of mainnet CTC to access Ethereum-based liquidity. Users can swap native CTC for wCTC at a 1:1 ratio through the Creditcoin Foundation's swap tool, and trade wCTC against G-CRE on Uniswap, providing an additional path for mainnet token holders to access market liquidity. Creditcoin is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that enables developers to build multi-chain applications for real use cases, such as decentralized lending, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped CTC (WCTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WCTC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WCTC to VND
₫6,056.44988
|1 WCTC to AUD
A$0.3567356
|1 WCTC to GBP
￡0.172614
|1 WCTC to EUR
€0.20023224
|1 WCTC to USD
$0.230152
|1 WCTC to MYR
RM0.98274904
|1 WCTC to TRY
₺9.35798032
|1 WCTC to JPY
¥34.5228
|1 WCTC to ARS
ARS$315.70870448
|1 WCTC to RUB
₽18.46739648
|1 WCTC to INR
₹20.11988784
|1 WCTC to IDR
Rp3,772.98300288
|1 WCTC to KRW
₩323.24618248
|1 WCTC to PHP
₱13.40865552
|1 WCTC to EGP
￡E.11.18999024
|1 WCTC to BRL
R$1.28654968
|1 WCTC to CAD
C$0.31760976
|1 WCTC to BDT
৳28.11997136
|1 WCTC to NGN
₦352.45247128
|1 WCTC to UAH
₴9.59503688
|1 WCTC to VES
Bs28.308696
|1 WCTC to CLP
$223.937896
|1 WCTC to PKR
Rs65.25269504
|1 WCTC to KZT
₸125.14975304
|1 WCTC to THB
฿7.55589016
|1 WCTC to TWD
NT$6.8930524
|1 WCTC to AED
د.إ0.84465784
|1 WCTC to CHF
Fr0.18642312
|1 WCTC to HKD
HK$1.80439168
|1 WCTC to MAD
.د.م2.09898624
|1 WCTC to MXN
$4.35677736
|1 WCTC to PLN
zł0.86307
|1 WCTC to RON
лв1.02187488
|1 WCTC to SEK
kr2.25779112
|1 WCTC to BGN
лв0.39355992
|1 WCTC to HUF
Ft80.64065776
|1 WCTC to CZK
Kč4.95287104
|1 WCTC to KWD
د.ك0.070426512
|1 WCTC to ILS
₪0.78711984