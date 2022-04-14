Wrapped CTC (WCTC) Information

WCTC is a wrapped ERC-20 version of native Creditcoin (CTC), enabling holders of mainnet CTC to access Ethereum-based liquidity. Users can swap native CTC for wCTC at a 1:1 ratio through the Creditcoin Foundation's swap tool, and trade wCTC against G-CRE on Uniswap, providing an additional path for mainnet token holders to access market liquidity.

Creditcoin is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that enables developers to build multi-chain applications for real use cases, such as decentralized lending, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).