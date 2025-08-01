Wrapped Cygnus USD Price (WCGUSD)
Wrapped Cygnus USD (WCGUSD) is currently trading at 1.15 USD with a market cap of $ 8.70M USD. WCGUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
WCGUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Cygnus USD to USD was $ -0.007610261768957.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Cygnus USD to USD was $ +0.0046562350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Cygnus USD to USD was $ +0.0058360200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Cygnus USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.007610261768957
|-0.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0046562350
|+0.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0058360200
|+0.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Cygnus USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.65%
+0.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cygnus is the first modular real yield layer. As the end game of real yield, it combines non-EVM systems such as TON with EVM ecosystem. Its yield-bearing Liquidity Validation System provides services for any system that requires its own distributed validation semantics for verification. Users can participate in ecological liquidity security protection while automatically enjoying staking yield, LVS fees and other systems' incentives.
