Discover key insights into Wrapped DAG (WDAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Wrapped DAG (WDAG) Information

Wrapped DAG is the wrapped version of the DAG token, now available on the Ethereum blockchain. wDAG is issued by the DAG token bridge between Constellation Network and Ethereum.

The DAG bridge is a community initiative supported by the Constellation Network grant.

Constellation is a feeless decentralized network that enables anyone to build the future of Web3 on a secure, infinitely scalable and cross-chain interoperable protocol underwritten by DAG, its native utility token.