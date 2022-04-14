Wrapped DAG (WDAG) Tokenomics
Wrapped DAG (WDAG) Information
Wrapped DAG is the wrapped version of the DAG token, now available on the Ethereum blockchain. wDAG is issued by the DAG token bridge between Constellation Network and Ethereum.
The DAG bridge is a community initiative supported by the Constellation Network grant.
Constellation is a feeless decentralized network that enables anyone to build the future of Web3 on a secure, infinitely scalable and cross-chain interoperable protocol underwritten by DAG, its native utility token.
Wrapped DAG (WDAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped DAG (WDAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped DAG (WDAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped DAG (WDAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WDAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WDAG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WDAG's tokenomics, explore WDAG token's live price!
WDAG Price Prediction
Want to know where WDAG might be heading? Our WDAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.