More About WDOR

WDOR Price Info

WDOR Tokenomics

WDOR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Wrapped DOR Logo

Wrapped DOR Price (WDOR)

Unlisted

1 WDOR to USD Live Price:

$0.00867545
$0.00867545$0.00867545
+64.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-19 02:17:22 (UTC+8)

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00525803
$ 0.00525803$ 0.00525803
24H Low
$ 0.00874031
$ 0.00874031$ 0.00874031
24H High

$ 0.00525803
$ 0.00525803$ 0.00525803

$ 0.00874031
$ 0.00874031$ 0.00874031

$ 0.00874031
$ 0.00874031$ 0.00874031

$ 0.00292274
$ 0.00292274$ 0.00292274

+7.21%

+64.76%

--

--

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) real-time price is $0.00866307. Over the past 24 hours, WDOR traded between a low of $ 0.00525803 and a high of $ 0.00874031, showing active market volatility. WDOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00874031, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00292274.

In terms of short-term performance, WDOR has changed by +7.21% over the past hour, +64.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Market Information

$ 175.71K
$ 175.71K$ 175.71K

--
----

$ 175.71K
$ 175.71K$ 175.71K

21.25M
21.25M 21.25M

21,250,000.0
21,250,000.0 21,250,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped DOR is $ 175.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WDOR is 21.25M, with a total supply of 21250000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.71K.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped DOR to USD was $ +0.00340505.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped DOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped DOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped DOR to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00340505+64.76%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Wrapped DOR (WDOR)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped DOR Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Wrapped DOR (WDOR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wrapped DOR (WDOR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wrapped DOR.

Check the Wrapped DOR price prediction now!

WDOR to Local Currencies

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped DOR (WDOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WDOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped DOR (WDOR)

How much is Wrapped DOR (WDOR) worth today?
The live WDOR price in USD is 0.00866307 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WDOR to USD price?
The current price of WDOR to USD is $ 0.00866307. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Wrapped DOR?
The market cap for WDOR is $ 175.71K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WDOR?
The circulating supply of WDOR is 21.25M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WDOR?
WDOR achieved an ATH price of 0.00874031 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WDOR?
WDOR saw an ATL price of 0.00292274 USD.
What is the trading volume of WDOR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WDOR is -- USD.
Will WDOR go higher this year?
WDOR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WDOR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-19 02:17:22 (UTC+8)

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
09-16 14:26:00Industry Updates
Base ecosystem tokens generally rise, stimulated by "Base exploring token issuance" news
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.