What is Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT)

Elephant Money is a DeFi ecosystem built around two core tokens: ELEPHANT, a fixed supply asset on BNB Chain, and WELEPHANT, its wrapped version deployed on Base for cross-chain utility. ELEPHANT is designed for long-term value through strategic supply compression and organic liquidity growth. WELEPHANT extends this value proposition to the broader DeFi landscape, enabling integrations, yield strategies, and partnerships across chains.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) How much is Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) worth today? The live WELEPHANT price in USD is 0.00499875 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WELEPHANT to USD price? $ 0.00499875 . Check out The current price of WELEPHANT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Wrapped Elephant? The market cap for WELEPHANT is $ 144.90K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WELEPHANT? The circulating supply of WELEPHANT is 29.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WELEPHANT? WELEPHANT achieved an ATH price of 0.00546439 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WELEPHANT? WELEPHANT saw an ATL price of 0.00482789 USD . What is the trading volume of WELEPHANT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WELEPHANT is -- USD . Will WELEPHANT go higher this year? WELEPHANT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments.

