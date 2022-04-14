Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Energi (WNRG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Information Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. Official Website: https://www.energi.world/

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Energi (WNRG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 496.92K Total Supply: $ 14.23M Circulating Supply: $ 14.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 496.92K All-Time High: $ 1.57 All-Time Low: $ 0.02340507 Current Price: $ 0.03491963

Wrapped Energi (WNRG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Energi (WNRG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNRG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNRG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

