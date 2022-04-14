Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) Information Fragmetric is a native liquid (re)staking station on Solana that aims to improve the economic potential and security of the Solana ecosystem. Fragmetric succeeded in carrying out NCN reward distribution by utilizing Solana's token extension. Additionally, Fragmetric created useful solutions, such as the Normalized Token Program, for utilizing various LSTs in restaking platforms. The goal of Fragmetric is to create a safe, open, and incredibly effective restaking system that empowers users and supports the stability of the Solana restaking ecosystem. Official Website: https://fragmetric.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.fragmetric.xyz

Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.16M Total Supply: $ 396.50K Circulating Supply: $ 396.50K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.16M All-Time High: $ 216.84 All-Time Low: $ 100.68 Current Price: $ 174.29

Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped fragSOL (WFRAGSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WFRAGSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WFRAGSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

WFRAGSOL Price Prediction Want to know where WFRAGSOL might be heading? Our WFRAGSOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

