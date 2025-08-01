Wrapped gBera Price (WGBERA)
Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) is currently trading at 1.68 USD with a market cap of $ 7.69M USD. WGBERA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WGBERA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WGBERA price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ -0.21672753934119.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ +0.1031842560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ -0.4742226720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped gBera to USD was $ -1.6352715811158395.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.21672753934119
|-11.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1031842560
|+6.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4742226720
|-28.22%
|90 Days
|$ -1.6352715811158395
|-49.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped gBera: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
-11.39%
-18.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped gBera (WGBERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WGBERA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WGBERA to VND
₫44,209.2
|1 WGBERA to AUD
A$2.604
|1 WGBERA to GBP
￡1.26
|1 WGBERA to EUR
€1.4616
|1 WGBERA to USD
$1.68
|1 WGBERA to MYR
RM7.1736
|1 WGBERA to TRY
₺68.3088
|1 WGBERA to JPY
¥252
|1 WGBERA to ARS
ARS$2,304.5232
|1 WGBERA to RUB
₽134.8032
|1 WGBERA to INR
₹146.8656
|1 WGBERA to IDR
Rp27,540.9792
|1 WGBERA to KRW
₩2,359.5432
|1 WGBERA to PHP
₱97.8768
|1 WGBERA to EGP
￡E.81.6816
|1 WGBERA to BRL
R$9.3912
|1 WGBERA to CAD
C$2.3184
|1 WGBERA to BDT
৳205.2624
|1 WGBERA to NGN
₦2,572.7352
|1 WGBERA to UAH
₴70.0392
|1 WGBERA to VES
Bs206.64
|1 WGBERA to CLP
$1,634.64
|1 WGBERA to PKR
Rs476.3136
|1 WGBERA to KZT
₸913.5336
|1 WGBERA to THB
฿55.1544
|1 WGBERA to TWD
NT$50.316
|1 WGBERA to AED
د.إ6.1656
|1 WGBERA to CHF
Fr1.3608
|1 WGBERA to HKD
HK$13.1712
|1 WGBERA to MAD
.د.م15.3216
|1 WGBERA to MXN
$31.8024
|1 WGBERA to PLN
zł6.3
|1 WGBERA to RON
лв7.4592
|1 WGBERA to SEK
kr16.4808
|1 WGBERA to BGN
лв2.8728
|1 WGBERA to HUF
Ft588.6384
|1 WGBERA to CZK
Kč36.1536
|1 WGBERA to KWD
د.ك0.51408
|1 WGBERA to ILS
₪5.7456