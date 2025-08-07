What is Wrapped Glue (WGLUE)

Glue is a consumer-focused blockchain, built with ease of use, flexibility, and security in mind. The Glue ecosystem comprises the Glue blockchain, three Layer 2 solutions, and the “Glue Hub”, a decentralized app-store. The Glue ecosystem is underpinned by the unified $GLUE token, which enables gas payments across the network, with further utility expansions planned. Glue was founded by cybersecurity expert Ogle, known for recovering over $450 million in stolen crypto assets and recognised as Coindesk’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and Snapshot, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree with extensive experience in large-scale user acquisition.

Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WGLUE token's extensive tokenomics now!