Glue is a consumer-focused blockchain, built with ease of use, flexibility, and security in mind. The Glue ecosystem comprises the Glue blockchain, three Layer 2 solutions, and the “Glue Hub”, a decentralized app-store. The Glue ecosystem is underpinned by the unified $GLUE token, which enables gas payments across the network, with further utility expansions planned.
Glue was founded by cybersecurity expert Ogle, known for recovering over $450 million in stolen crypto assets and recognised as Coindesk’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and Snapshot, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree with extensive experience in large-scale user acquisition.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Glue (WGLUE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WGLUE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WGLUE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.