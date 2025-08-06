More About WKAVA

Wrapped Kava Price (WKAVA)

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Live Price Chart

$0.387768
$0.387768$0.387768
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Today

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) is currently trading at 0.387706 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WKAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wrapped Kava Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.31%
Wrapped Kava 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WKAVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WKAVA price information.

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Kava to USD was $ -0.0012083778284147.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Kava to USD was $ -0.0062806433.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Kava to USD was $ -0.0486001489.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Kava to USD was $ -0.06420551692291387.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012083778284147-0.31%
30 Days$ -0.0062806433-1.61%
60 Days$ -0.0486001489-12.53%
90 Days$ -0.06420551692291387-14.20%

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Kava: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.33%

-0.31%

+1.45%

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Wrapped Kava (WKAVA)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Resource

Official Website

Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Kava (WKAVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WKAVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Kava (WKAVA)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

