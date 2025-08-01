Wrapped Mantle Price (WMNT)
Wrapped Mantle (WMNT) is currently trading at 0.723013 USD with a market cap of $ 12.60M USD. WMNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Mantle to USD was $ -0.0485738941726236.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Mantle to USD was $ +0.1816667046.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Mantle to USD was $ +0.0422300325.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Mantle to USD was $ -0.012652142349821.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0485738941726236
|-6.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1816667046
|+25.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0422300325
|+5.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012652142349821
|-1.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Mantle: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.62%
-6.29%
-1.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 WMNT to VND
₫19,026.087095
|1 WMNT to AUD
A$1.12067015
|1 WMNT to GBP
￡0.54225975
|1 WMNT to EUR
€0.62902131
|1 WMNT to USD
$0.723013
|1 WMNT to MYR
RM3.08726551
|1 WMNT to TRY
₺29.39770858
|1 WMNT to JPY
¥108.45195
|1 WMNT to ARS
ARS$991.78585262
|1 WMNT to RUB
₽58.01456312
|1 WMNT to INR
₹63.20579646
|1 WMNT to IDR
Rp11,852.67023472
|1 WMNT to KRW
₩1,015.46452837
|1 WMNT to PHP
₱42.12273738
|1 WMNT to EGP
￡E.35.15289206
|1 WMNT to BRL
R$4.04164267
|1 WMNT to CAD
C$0.99775794
|1 WMNT to BDT
৳88.33772834
|1 WMNT to NGN
₦1,107.21487807
|1 WMNT to UAH
₴30.14241197
|1 WMNT to VES
Bs88.930599
|1 WMNT to CLP
$703.491649
|1 WMNT to PKR
Rs204.98864576
|1 WMNT to KZT
₸393.15277901
|1 WMNT to THB
฿23.73651679
|1 WMNT to TWD
NT$21.65423935
|1 WMNT to AED
د.إ2.65345771
|1 WMNT to CHF
Fr0.58564053
|1 WMNT to HKD
HK$5.66842192
|1 WMNT to MAD
.د.م6.59387856
|1 WMNT to MXN
$13.68663609
|1 WMNT to PLN
zł2.71129875
|1 WMNT to RON
лв3.21017772
|1 WMNT to SEK
kr7.09275753
|1 WMNT to BGN
лв1.23635223
|1 WMNT to HUF
Ft253.32929494
|1 WMNT to CZK
Kč15.55923976
|1 WMNT to KWD
د.ك0.221241978
|1 WMNT to ILS
₪2.47270446