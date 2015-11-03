Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) Tokenomics
MistCoin is the prototype or manuscript for ERC-20. Its launch on November 3rd, 2015, coincided with the introduction of a custom token system for the Ethereum Mist Wallet. Ethereum pioneers Fabian Vogelsteller and Alex Van de Sande both lead the project. Following the release of MistCoin, hundreds of token contracts with the same exact code were deployed. Leading to the creation of the ERC-20 standard, designed and proposed by Fabian. In essence, MistCoin is the origin of every ERC-20 token. Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) was created to enable the seamless trading and use of MistCoin(MC) in a manner consistent with standard cryptocurrency protocols. This approach aligns with the conventional method applied when dealing with historical assets on Ethereum. Notably, other well-established digital assets, such as CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Etheria Tiles, among others, have undergone a very similar wrapping process to facilitate modern day use. WMC/MC can be freely Unwrapped and Wrapped, 1:1, by anyone at anytime.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped MistCoin (WMC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WMC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WMC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.