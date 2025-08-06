What is Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR)

WGLMR is the wrapped version of Moonbeam (GLMR) Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations. Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot. Dive into the tools, integrations, and comprehensive tutorials to start using and building on Moonbeam.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Resource Official Website

Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WGLMR token's extensive tokenomics now!