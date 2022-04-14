Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics
Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Information
WGLMR is the wrapped version of Moonbeam (GLMR)
Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized Layer 1 chain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more. The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.
Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.
Dive into the tools, integrations, and comprehensive tutorials to start using and building on Moonbeam.
Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Moonbeam (WGLMR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WGLMR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WGLMR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WGLMR Price Prediction
