Wrapped Near Price (WNEAR)
Wrapped Near (WNEAR) is currently trading at 2.47 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WNEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WNEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WNEAR price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Near to USD was $ -0.018959853896662.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Near to USD was $ +0.3363791730.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Near to USD was $ +0.0155192570.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Near to USD was $ -0.042333986905416.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.018959853896662
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3363791730
|+13.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0155192570
|+0.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.042333986905416
|-1.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Near: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
-0.76%
-5.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wrapped Near is a 1:1 equivalent of Near represented on the Near Blockchain.
