The live Wrapped Nibiru price today is 0.01045746 USD. Track real-time WNIBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

More About WNIBI

WNIBI Price Info

WNIBI Tokenomics

WNIBI Price Forecast

Wrapped Nibiru Price (WNIBI)

1 WNIBI to USD Live Price:

$0.01045746
$0.01045746
+7.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-23 13:26:08 (UTC+8)

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00965263
$ 0.00965263
24H Low
$ 0.01065319
$ 0.01065319
24H High

$ 0.00965263
$ 0.00965263

$ 0.01065319
$ 0.01065319

$ 0.01065319
$ 0.01065319

$ 0.00965263
$ 0.00965263

-0.18%

+7.26%

--

--

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) real-time price is $0.01045746. Over the past 24 hours, WNIBI traded between a low of $ 0.00965263 and a high of $ 0.01065319, showing active market volatility. WNIBI's all-time high price is $ 0.01065319, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00965263.

In terms of short-term performance, WNIBI has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, +7.26% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Market Information

$ 114.68K
$ 114.68K

--
--

$ 114.68K
$ 114.68K

10.95M
10.95M

10,945,424.77
10,945,424.77

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Nibiru is $ 114.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WNIBI is 10.95M, with a total supply of 10945424.77. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.68K.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Nibiru to USD was $ +0.00070795.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Nibiru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Nibiru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Nibiru to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00070795+7.26%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI)

Wrapped Nibiru Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wrapped Nibiru.

Check the Wrapped Nibiru price prediction now!

WNIBI to Local Currencies

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WNIBI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI)

How much is Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) worth today?
The live WNIBI price in USD is 0.01045746 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WNIBI to USD price?
The current price of WNIBI to USD is $ 0.01045746. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Wrapped Nibiru?
The market cap for WNIBI is $ 114.68K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WNIBI?
The circulating supply of WNIBI is 10.95M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WNIBI?
WNIBI achieved an ATH price of 0.01065319 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WNIBI?
WNIBI saw an ATL price of 0.00965263 USD.
What is the trading volume of WNIBI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WNIBI is -- USD.
Will WNIBI go higher this year?
WNIBI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WNIBI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-23 13:26:08 (UTC+8)

