Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) Information OrdBridge is a Bridge between BRC-20 and ERC-20. BRGE is the native inscribed version on BRC-20 of OrdBridge and wBRGE is wrapped BRGE which exists on Ethereum mainnet. This bridging of BRGE to wBRGE from BRC-20 to ERC-20 has been done by OrdBridge itself. The bridge has been mainnet for months and is working flawlessly without any issues. Official Website: https://ordbridge.io/ Whitepaper: https://ordbridge.gitbook.io/ordbridge-a-2-way-bridge-between-brc20-and-erc20/ Buy WBRGE Now!

Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.66K $ 70.66K $ 70.66K Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 109.50M $ 109.50M $ 109.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.51K $ 135.51K $ 135.51K All-Time High: $ 0.256927 $ 0.256927 $ 0.256927 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0006453 $ 0.0006453 $ 0.0006453 Learn more about Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) price

Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WBRGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WBRGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WBRGE's tokenomics, explore WBRGE token's live price!

