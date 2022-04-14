Wrapped Origin Sonic (WOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped Origin Sonic (WOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped Origin Sonic is the wrapped, non-rebasing version of Origin Sonic (OS) that still earns a yield. Wrapped Origin Sonic is an ERC-4626 tokenized vault that earns its yield via price increase relative to Origin Sonic (OS). Wrapped Origin Sonic is useful for integrations that cannot handle the constant changing quantity of a rebasing token. Many users find it useful to deposit Wrapped Origin Sonic as collateral in lending markets. Built by the team at Origin Protocol. Official Website: https://originprotocol.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.originprotocol.com/

Market Cap: $ 6.62M Total Supply: $ 21.25M Circulating Supply: $ 21.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.62M All-Time High: $ 1.002 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.311068

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Origin Sonic (WOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

