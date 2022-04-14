Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Information

wstPEAQ is a wrapped version of stPEAQ (interest bearing token). When wrapping stPEAQ, one will obtain a corresponding amount of wstPEAQ. The amount of wstPEAQ obtained from the wrapping corresponds to the amount of underlying shares of stPEAQ.

Although stPEAQ’s rebasing mechanism allows a constant change in balance to reflect rewards, most DeFi applications require a constant balance mechanism for tokens. Thus wstPEAQ allows a seamless integration into popular DeFi protocols in various ecosystems.