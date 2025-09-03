Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.059093 $ 0.059093 $ 0.059093 24H Low $ 0.060839 $ 0.060839 $ 0.060839 24H High 24H Low $ 0.059093$ 0.059093 $ 0.059093 24H High $ 0.060839$ 0.060839 $ 0.060839 All Time High $ 0.070036$ 0.070036 $ 0.070036 Lowest Price $ 0.058943$ 0.058943 $ 0.058943 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.95% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) real-time price is $0.060289. Over the past 24 hours, WPEAQ traded between a low of $ 0.059093 and a high of $ 0.060839, showing active market volatility. WPEAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.070036, while its all-time low price is $ 0.058943.

In terms of short-term performance, WPEAQ has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +0.95% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Peaq (WPEAQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 917.95K$ 917.95K $ 917.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 917.95K$ 917.95K $ 917.95K Circulation Supply 15.23M 15.23M 15.23M Total Supply 15,225,849.64633153 15,225,849.64633153 15,225,849.64633153

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Peaq is $ 917.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPEAQ is 15.23M, with a total supply of 15225849.64633153. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 917.95K.