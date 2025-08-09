Wrapped Pundi AIFX Price (WPUNDIAI)
Wrapped Pundi AIFX (WPUNDIAI) is currently trading at 4.58 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WPUNDIAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WPUNDIAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WPUNDIAI price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ +0.058506.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ -1.2997311780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ -2.4360076520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Pundi AIFX to USD was $ -3.636168240461664.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.058506
|+1.29%
|30 Days
|$ -1.2997311780
|-28.37%
|60 Days
|$ -2.4360076520
|-53.18%
|90 Days
|$ -3.636168240461664
|-44.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Pundi AIFX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
+1.29%
+2.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 WPUNDIAI to VND
₫120,522.7
|1 WPUNDIAI to AUD
A$7.0074
|1 WPUNDIAI to GBP
￡3.3892
|1 WPUNDIAI to EUR
€3.893
|1 WPUNDIAI to USD
$4.58
|1 WPUNDIAI to MYR
RM19.4192
|1 WPUNDIAI to TRY
₺186.2686
|1 WPUNDIAI to JPY
¥673.26
|1 WPUNDIAI to ARS
ARS$6,026.2724
|1 WPUNDIAI to RUB
₽366.3542
|1 WPUNDIAI to INR
₹401.7576
|1 WPUNDIAI to IDR
Rp73,870.9574
|1 WPUNDIAI to KRW
₩6,361.0704
|1 WPUNDIAI to PHP
₱259.915
|1 WPUNDIAI to EGP
￡E.222.3132
|1 WPUNDIAI to BRL
R$24.8694
|1 WPUNDIAI to CAD
C$6.2746
|1 WPUNDIAI to BDT
৳556.012
|1 WPUNDIAI to NGN
₦7,013.7662
|1 WPUNDIAI to UAH
₴189.2914
|1 WPUNDIAI to VES
Bs586.24
|1 WPUNDIAI to CLP
$4,433.44
|1 WPUNDIAI to PKR
Rs1,298.5216
|1 WPUNDIAI to KZT
₸2,472.971
|1 WPUNDIAI to THB
฿148.0256
|1 WPUNDIAI to TWD
NT$136.942
|1 WPUNDIAI to AED
د.إ16.8086
|1 WPUNDIAI to CHF
Fr3.664
|1 WPUNDIAI to HKD
HK$35.9072
|1 WPUNDIAI to MAD
.د.م41.4032
|1 WPUNDIAI to MXN
$85.0964
|1 WPUNDIAI to PLN
zł16.6712
|1 WPUNDIAI to RON
лв19.923
|1 WPUNDIAI to SEK
kr43.8306
|1 WPUNDIAI to BGN
лв7.6486
|1 WPUNDIAI to HUF
Ft1,555.139
|1 WPUNDIAI to CZK
Kč96.0884
|1 WPUNDIAI to KWD
د.ك1.3969
|1 WPUNDIAI to ILS
₪15.7094