Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics
Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Information
Reservoir is a multicollateral yield bearing stablecoin backed by RWAs and onchain strategies (tbills, overcollateralized onchain lending, funding rate strategies). This flexible infrastructure allows for consistently high yields paid out to through varying market conditions and sets up Reservoir to be the primary candidate for looping strategies. Reservoir is live on Ethereum & Berachain and recently crossed $250m in TVL.
Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSRUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSRUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WSRUSD's tokenomics, explore WSRUSD token's live price!
WSRUSD Price Prediction
Want to know where WSRUSD might be heading? Our WSRUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.