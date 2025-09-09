Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.42 $ 1.42 $ 1.42 24H Low $ 1.81 $ 1.81 $ 1.81 24H High 24H Low $ 1.42$ 1.42 $ 1.42 24H High $ 1.81$ 1.81 $ 1.81 All Time High $ 1.81$ 1.81 $ 1.81 Lowest Price $ 1.42$ 1.42 $ 1.42 Price Change (1H) -2.55% Price Change (1D) -12.45% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) real-time price is $1.43. Over the past 24 hours, WSOMI traded between a low of $ 1.42 and a high of $ 1.81, showing active market volatility. WSOMI's all-time high price is $ 1.81, while its all-time low price is $ 1.42.

In terms of short-term performance, WSOMI has changed by -2.55% over the past hour, -12.45% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped SOMI (WSOMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 837.50K 837.50K 837.50K Total Supply 837,498.5679966145 837,498.5679966145 837,498.5679966145

The current Market Cap of Wrapped SOMI is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSOMI is 837.50K, with a total supply of 837498.5679966145. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.