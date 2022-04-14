Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Tokenomics
Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Information
wstUSDT (wrapped stUSDT) is a non-rebasing version of stUSDT. Unlike the stUSDT balance, which increases as you receive staking rewards, the wstUSDT balance stays the same while the stUSDT balance updates inside the wrapper. However, the exchange rate between wstUSDT and stUSDT will be adjusted accordingly.
Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Staked USDT (WSTUSDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSTUSDT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSTUSDT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WSTUSDT's tokenomics, explore WSTUSDT token's live price!
WSTUSDT Price Prediction
Want to know where WSTUSDT might be heading? Our WSTUSDT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.