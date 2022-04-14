Wrapped STEAMX (WSTEAMX) Tokenomics
A revolutionary approach in the Crypto Industry. A first of its kind Exchange Solution, building new foundations in Crypto Security. Made in Canada, by Canadians, to deliver to the World!
Steam Exchange is a Centralized Exchange based in Ontario, Canada.
SteamX Token will serve two purposes:
- Provide initial holders to Steam Exchange when launched
- Make the market for Steam Exchange when launched
Steam Exchange is a revolution. Canada has had the short end of the stick when it comes to Centralized Exchanges and regulations. With major CEX exiting key provinces in Ontario, Canada is left with few options, and quite frankly, those options do not offer the solution Canada deserves. Steam Exchange strives to do what the best exchanges do, and do it better!
Starting with Canada, walk into any Steam Exchange location to open and manage your Steam Exchange account. Steam Exchange will offer best in class courses and training for new investors in the Crypto Space!
This project is not optional for Canada... it is mandatory! Canada deserves greatness, and Steam Exchange aims to deliver!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSTEAMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSTEAMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
