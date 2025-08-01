What is Wrapped stETH (WSTETH)

wstETH is a wrapped version of stETH. Instead of rebasing, or changing account holdings daily it is similar to a c-token. It represents a pro-rata ownership of the staked ETH (stETH). When someone exits wstETH they are returned principal stETH + stETH earnings. Lido is a liquid staking protocol for POS blockchains. It gives you a liquid token that represents your staked collateral and earnings over time. Lido removes the need to run infrastructure and enabling continued participation in DeFi. wstETH is minted and burned as stETH is wrapped and unwrapped.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Resource Official Website

Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WSTETH token's extensive tokenomics now!