Wrapped stETH Price (WSTETH)
Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) is currently trading at 4,438.37 USD with a market cap of $ 14.48B USD. WSTETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
WSTETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped stETH to USD was $ -225.646210035041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped stETH to USD was $ +2,246.7894422150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped stETH to USD was $ +2,124.1972244450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped stETH to USD was $ +2,235.895322113598.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -225.646210035041
|-4.83%
|30 Days
|$ +2,246.7894422150
|+50.62%
|60 Days
|$ +2,124.1972244450
|+47.86%
|90 Days
|$ +2,235.895322113598
|+101.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped stETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.36%
-4.83%
+0.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wstETH is a wrapped version of stETH. Instead of rebasing, or changing account holdings daily it is similar to a c-token. It represents a pro-rata ownership of the staked ETH (stETH). When someone exits wstETH they are returned principal stETH + stETH earnings. Lido is a liquid staking protocol for POS blockchains. It gives you a liquid token that represents your staked collateral and earnings over time. Lido removes the need to run infrastructure and enabling continued participation in DeFi. wstETH is minted and burned as stETH is wrapped and unwrapped.
