Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Tokenomics
Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Information
wstETH is a wrapped version of stETH. Instead of rebasing, or changing account holdings daily it is similar to a c-token. It represents a pro-rata ownership of the staked ETH (stETH). When someone exits wstETH they are returned principal stETH + stETH earnings.
Lido is a liquid staking protocol for POS blockchains. It gives you a liquid token that represents your staked collateral and earnings over time. Lido removes the need to run infrastructure and enabling continued participation in DeFi.
wstETH is minted and burned as stETH is wrapped and unwrapped.
Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped stETH (WSTETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WSTETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WSTETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WSTETH's tokenomics, explore WSTETH token's live price!
WSTETH Price Prediction
Want to know where WSTETH might be heading? Our WSTETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.