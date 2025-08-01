More About WUSDM

WUSDM Price Info

WUSDM Official Website

WUSDM Tokenomics

WUSDM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Wrapped USDM Logo

Wrapped USDM Price (WUSDM)

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Live Price Chart

$1.081
$1.081$1.081
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Today

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) is currently trading at 1.081 USD with a market cap of $ 1.25M USD. WUSDM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Wrapped USDM Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.04%
Wrapped USDM 24-hour price change
1.16M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WUSDM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WUSDM price information.

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.000472205288844.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.0068323524.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.0002766279.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ +0.0041362784579131.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000472205288844-0.04%
30 Days$ -0.0068323524-0.63%
60 Days$ -0.0002766279-0.02%
90 Days$ +0.0041362784579131+0.38%

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped USDM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.081
$ 1.081$ 1.081

$ 1.082
$ 1.082$ 1.082

$ 1.52
$ 1.52$ 1.52

-0.02%

-0.04%

-0.04%

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.25M
$ 1.25M$ 1.25M

--
----

1.16M
1.16M 1.16M

What is Wrapped USDM (WUSDM)

Wrapped USDM is an ERC4626 vault token for USDM deposit. wUSDM is more easily used on DeFi than the rebasing token USDM.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Resource

Official Website

Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WUSDM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped USDM (WUSDM)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WUSDM to Local Currencies

1 WUSDM to VND
28,446.515
1 WUSDM to AUD
A$1.67555
1 WUSDM to GBP
0.81075
1 WUSDM to EUR
0.94047
1 WUSDM to USD
$1.081
1 WUSDM to MYR
RM4.61587
1 WUSDM to TRY
43.95346
1 WUSDM to JPY
¥162.15
1 WUSDM to ARS
ARS$1,482.85094
1 WUSDM to RUB
86.73944
1 WUSDM to INR
94.50102
1 WUSDM to IDR
Rp17,721.30864
1 WUSDM to KRW
1,518.25369
1 WUSDM to PHP
62.97906
1 WUSDM to EGP
￡E.52.55822
1 WUSDM to BRL
R$6.04279
1 WUSDM to CAD
C$1.49178
1 WUSDM to BDT
132.07658
1 WUSDM to NGN
1,655.43259
1 WUSDM to UAH
45.06689
1 WUSDM to VES
Bs132.963
1 WUSDM to CLP
$1,051.813
1 WUSDM to PKR
Rs306.48512
1 WUSDM to KZT
587.81537
1 WUSDM to THB
฿35.48923
1 WUSDM to TWD
NT$32.37595
1 WUSDM to AED
د.إ3.96727
1 WUSDM to CHF
Fr0.87561
1 WUSDM to HKD
HK$8.47504
1 WUSDM to MAD
.د.م9.85872
1 WUSDM to MXN
$20.46333
1 WUSDM to PLN
4.05375
1 WUSDM to RON
лв4.79964
1 WUSDM to SEK
kr10.60461
1 WUSDM to BGN
лв1.84851
1 WUSDM to HUF
Ft378.76078
1 WUSDM to CZK
23.26312
1 WUSDM to KWD
د.ك0.330786
1 WUSDM to ILS
3.69702