Wrapped USDM Price (WUSDM)
Wrapped USDM (WUSDM) is currently trading at 1.081 USD with a market cap of $ 1.25M USD. WUSDM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.000472205288844.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.0068323524.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ -0.0002766279.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped USDM to USD was $ +0.0041362784579131.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000472205288844
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0068323524
|-0.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002766279
|-0.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0041362784579131
|+0.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped USDM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.04%
-0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wrapped USDM is an ERC4626 vault token for USDM deposit. wUSDM is more easily used on DeFi than the rebasing token USDM.
|1 WUSDM to VND
₫28,446.515
|1 WUSDM to AUD
A$1.67555
|1 WUSDM to GBP
￡0.81075
|1 WUSDM to EUR
€0.94047
|1 WUSDM to USD
$1.081
|1 WUSDM to MYR
RM4.61587
|1 WUSDM to TRY
₺43.95346
|1 WUSDM to JPY
¥162.15
|1 WUSDM to ARS
ARS$1,482.85094
|1 WUSDM to RUB
₽86.73944
|1 WUSDM to INR
₹94.50102
|1 WUSDM to IDR
Rp17,721.30864
|1 WUSDM to KRW
₩1,518.25369
|1 WUSDM to PHP
₱62.97906
|1 WUSDM to EGP
￡E.52.55822
|1 WUSDM to BRL
R$6.04279
|1 WUSDM to CAD
C$1.49178
|1 WUSDM to BDT
৳132.07658
|1 WUSDM to NGN
₦1,655.43259
|1 WUSDM to UAH
₴45.06689
|1 WUSDM to VES
Bs132.963
|1 WUSDM to CLP
$1,051.813
|1 WUSDM to PKR
Rs306.48512
|1 WUSDM to KZT
₸587.81537
|1 WUSDM to THB
฿35.48923
|1 WUSDM to TWD
NT$32.37595
|1 WUSDM to AED
د.إ3.96727
|1 WUSDM to CHF
Fr0.87561
|1 WUSDM to HKD
HK$8.47504
|1 WUSDM to MAD
.د.م9.85872
|1 WUSDM to MXN
$20.46333
|1 WUSDM to PLN
zł4.05375
|1 WUSDM to RON
лв4.79964
|1 WUSDM to SEK
kr10.60461
|1 WUSDM to BGN
лв1.84851
|1 WUSDM to HUF
Ft378.76078
|1 WUSDM to CZK
Kč23.26312
|1 WUSDM to KWD
د.ك0.330786
|1 WUSDM to ILS
₪3.69702