Wreath Finance creates structured onchain markets for synthetic bond positions. It enables decentralized, market-driven bond issuance on Ethereum—giving token holders a seamless way to raise capital by locking tokens into time-based markets that are priced and traded through Uniswap V3. Bond creators deposit their tokens, set terms, and let the market determine fair pricing. There’s no need for OTC negotiations, airdrops, or liquidity lockups—everything is on-chain, transparent, and permissionless. For contributors, Wreath offers early access to tokens at a discount, with built-in liquidity from day one. Instead of navigating vesting cliffs or hoping for secondary liquidity, participants receive tradable bond tokens and LP share tokens, which they can hold, exit, or redeem when the bond matures—without relying on teams or centralized intermediaries. Whether you're raising, speculating, or farming time-locked assets, Wreath unlocks a new surface for protocol funding, contributor yield, and on-chain capital efficiency.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wreath (WREATH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WREATH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WREATH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
