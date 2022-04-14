WrongCoin (WRONG) Tokenomics
WrongCoin (WRONG) Information
Wrongcoin ($WRONG) is a community-driven, meme-based cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, embracing the absurdity of being the "wrong" choice in a market full of overhyped projects. It leans into humor, transparency, and community engagement, with no promises of utility beyond fostering a fun, ironic ecosystem.
Wrongcoin doesn’t pretend to solve world hunger or revolutionize finance. It’s a self-aware experiment in community-driven absurdity, offering a refreshing break from overhyped crypto projects. By embracing its "wrongness," it creates a unique niche for meme enthusiasts, crypto degens, and those who love a good laugh.
WrongCoin (WRONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WrongCoin (WRONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WrongCoin (WRONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WrongCoin (WRONG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WRONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WRONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
