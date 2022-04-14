WSB Classic (WSBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WSB Classic (WSBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WSB Classic (WSBC) Information $WSBC is a meme coin that does not have any intrinsic value or expectation of financial gains. There is no formal team behind the token. You are here to have fun if you choose to be here. Official Website: https://wsbc.space/ Buy WSBC Now!

WSB Classic (WSBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WSB Classic (WSBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.77K $ 48.77K $ 48.77K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about WSB Classic (WSBC) price

WSB Classic (WSBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WSB Classic (WSBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WSBC's tokenomics, explore WSBC token's live price!

WSBC Price Prediction Want to know where WSBC might be heading? Our WSBC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

