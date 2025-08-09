WUFF Price (WUFF)
WUFF (WUFF) is currently trading at 0.00248317 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WUFF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WUFF price information.
During today, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ +0.00032971.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WUFF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00032971
|+15.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WUFF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.13%
+15.31%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wuff is a community-driven memecoin project built around a mischievous dog character who represents the chaotic, humorous, and self-aware spirit of crypto degens. Launched with no presale and no VC backing, Wuff aims to entertain, connect, and rally a decentralized community through art, lore, and viral content. While it has no promises of utility or financial gain, Wuff distinguishes itself through its rich visual storytelling, active community engagement, and satirical take on Web3 culture. It is a meme-first movement where narrative, memes, and culture drive momentum.
|1 WUFF to VND
₫65.34461855
|1 WUFF to AUD
A$0.0037992501
|1 WUFF to GBP
￡0.0018375458
|1 WUFF to EUR
€0.0021106945
|1 WUFF to USD
$0.00248317
|1 WUFF to MYR
RM0.0105286408
|1 WUFF to TRY
₺0.1009905239
|1 WUFF to JPY
¥0.36502599
|1 WUFF to ARS
ARS$3.2673054226
|1 WUFF to RUB
₽0.1986287683
|1 WUFF to INR
₹0.2178236724
|1 WUFF to IDR
Rp40.0511234251
|1 WUFF to KRW
₩3.4488251496
|1 WUFF to PHP
₱0.1409198975
|1 WUFF to EGP
￡E.0.1205330718
|1 WUFF to BRL
R$0.0134836131
|1 WUFF to CAD
C$0.0034019429
|1 WUFF to BDT
৳0.301456838
|1 WUFF to NGN
₦3.8027017063
|1 WUFF to UAH
₴0.1026294161
|1 WUFF to VES
Bs0.31784576
|1 WUFF to CLP
$2.40370856
|1 WUFF to PKR
Rs0.7040283584
|1 WUFF to KZT
₸1.3407876415
|1 WUFF to THB
฿0.0802560544
|1 WUFF to TWD
NT$0.074246783
|1 WUFF to AED
د.إ0.0091132339
|1 WUFF to CHF
Fr0.001986536
|1 WUFF to HKD
HK$0.0194680528
|1 WUFF to MAD
.د.م0.0224478568
|1 WUFF to MXN
$0.0461372986
|1 WUFF to PLN
zł0.0090387388
|1 WUFF to RON
лв0.0108017895
|1 WUFF to SEK
kr0.0237639369
|1 WUFF to BGN
лв0.0041468939
|1 WUFF to HUF
Ft0.8431603735
|1 WUFF to CZK
Kč0.0520969066
|1 WUFF to KWD
د.ك0.00075736685
|1 WUFF to ILS
₪0.0085172731