Wuff is a community-driven memecoin project built around a mischievous dog character who represents the chaotic, humorous, and self-aware spirit of crypto degens. Launched with no presale and no VC backing, Wuff aims to entertain, connect, and rally a decentralized community through art, lore, and viral content. While it has no promises of utility or financial gain, Wuff distinguishes itself through its rich visual storytelling, active community engagement, and satirical take on Web3 culture. It is a meme-first movement where narrative, memes, and culture drive momentum.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WUFF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.