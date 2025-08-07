X Community Price (X)
X Community (X) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 663.96K USD. X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the X to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate X price information.
During today, the price change of X Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X Community to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X Community to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of X Community: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+4.27%
-15.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The X Community is a groundbreaking memecoin project that aims to blend meme culture with the rapidly growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. Launched on Solana on December 30, 2023, $X is the first-ever single-letter memecoin, named after the letter “X.” The simplicity and universal appeal of “X” make it a powerful symbol in both the crypto world and popular culture, distinguishing $X from other memecoins. Initially introduced by a group of international enthusiasts, $X quickly gained attention for its unique concept. In November 2024, the project underwent a pivotal shift, with control transitioning to a passionate, community-driven leadership. This new focus on decentralized governance and community involvement led to rapid growth. Within just a month, $X’s market value surged to over $10 million, and the user base grew to an impressive 180 million individuals. The X Community is currently the leading DeBox community with 55,000 active members, and its growth is fueled by exciting partnerships. A significant collaboration with the OKX-Web3 wallet for giveaways has already attracted over 42,000 participants, and the project aims to reach 100,000 active users by January 2025. The core vision of the X Community is to help 100 million people embrace memecoins and make meme culture a central part of the crypto world. By creating a fun, engaging, and inclusive environment, the project aims to bridge the gap between entertainment and financial empowerment. Looking to the future, the X Community plans to expand the utility of $X through staking, yield farming, and deeper integrations within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The project also aims to broaden its partnerships and create new use cases for the token, ensuring its place as a fun yet valuable asset in the crypto ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of X Community (X) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about X token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 X to VND
₫--
|1 X to AUD
A$--
|1 X to GBP
￡--
|1 X to EUR
€--
|1 X to USD
$--
|1 X to MYR
RM--
|1 X to TRY
₺--
|1 X to JPY
¥--
|1 X to ARS
ARS$--
|1 X to RUB
₽--
|1 X to INR
₹--
|1 X to IDR
Rp--
|1 X to KRW
₩--
|1 X to PHP
₱--
|1 X to EGP
￡E.--
|1 X to BRL
R$--
|1 X to CAD
C$--
|1 X to BDT
৳--
|1 X to NGN
₦--
|1 X to UAH
₴--
|1 X to VES
Bs--
|1 X to CLP
$--
|1 X to PKR
Rs--
|1 X to KZT
₸--
|1 X to THB
฿--
|1 X to TWD
NT$--
|1 X to AED
د.إ--
|1 X to CHF
Fr--
|1 X to HKD
HK$--
|1 X to MAD
.د.م--
|1 X to MXN
$--
|1 X to PLN
zł--
|1 X to RON
лв--
|1 X to SEK
kr--
|1 X to BGN
лв--
|1 X to HUF
Ft--
|1 X to CZK
Kč--
|1 X to KWD
د.ك--
|1 X to ILS
₪--