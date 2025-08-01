X Money Price (XMONEY)
X Money (XMONEY) is currently trading at 0.056454 USD with a market cap of $ 562.94K USD. XMONEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XMONEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XMONEY price information.
During today, the price change of X Money to USD was $ -0.00307328719472741.
In the past 30 days, the price change of X Money to USD was $ -0.0065435379.
In the past 60 days, the price change of X Money to USD was $ -0.0226151110.
In the past 90 days, the price change of X Money to USD was $ -0.03019620719522139.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00307328719472741
|-5.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0065435379
|-11.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0226151110
|-40.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03019620719522139
|-34.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of X Money: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-5.16%
-7.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
X Money is a cutting-edge digital financial ecosystem designed to revolutionize how individuals and businesses interact with money. Built on the principles of efficiency, accessibility, and innovation, X Money aims to become the global standard for modern financial transactions, encompassing payments, loans, and beyond. Mission The mission of X Money is to simplify and enhance the financial lives of its users by providing a comprehensive platform for secure, fast, and seamless transactions. By leveraging advanced technology, X Money empowers users to manage their finances in ways that are both intuitive and future-proof.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of X Money (XMONEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XMONEY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XMONEY to VND
₫1,485.58701
|1 XMONEY to AUD
A$0.0875037
|1 XMONEY to GBP
￡0.0423405
|1 XMONEY to EUR
€0.04911498
|1 XMONEY to USD
$0.056454
|1 XMONEY to MYR
RM0.24105858
|1 XMONEY to TRY
₺2.29598418
|1 XMONEY to JPY
¥8.4681
|1 XMONEY to ARS
ARS$77.44020996
|1 XMONEY to RUB
₽4.52873988
|1 XMONEY to INR
₹4.93859592
|1 XMONEY to IDR
Rp925.47526176
|1 XMONEY to KRW
₩79.28907846
|1 XMONEY to PHP
₱3.28110648
|1 XMONEY to EGP
￡E.2.74479348
|1 XMONEY to BRL
R$0.3161424
|1 XMONEY to CAD
C$0.07790652
|1 XMONEY to BDT
৳6.8986788
|1 XMONEY to NGN
₦86.45309106
|1 XMONEY to UAH
₴2.35864812
|1 XMONEY to VES
Bs6.943842
|1 XMONEY to CLP
$54.929742
|1 XMONEY to PKR
Rs16.01487072
|1 XMONEY to KZT
₸30.63137586
|1 XMONEY to THB
฿1.8545139
|1 XMONEY to TWD
NT$1.68910368
|1 XMONEY to AED
د.إ0.20718618
|1 XMONEY to CHF
Fr0.04572774
|1 XMONEY to HKD
HK$0.44259936
|1 XMONEY to MAD
.د.م0.5165541
|1 XMONEY to MXN
$1.06867422
|1 XMONEY to PLN
zł0.21113796
|1 XMONEY to RON
лв0.25065576
|1 XMONEY to SEK
kr0.55381374
|1 XMONEY to BGN
лв0.09653634
|1 XMONEY to HUF
Ft19.8012405
|1 XMONEY to CZK
Kč1.21601916
|1 XMONEY to KWD
د.ك0.017274924
|1 XMONEY to ILS
₪0.19307268