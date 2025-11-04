X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics
X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Pepe (XPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
X Pepe (XPE) Information
$XPe is a community-driven meme token built on X Layer, merging the iconic Pepe culture with the power of the OKX ecosystem. Designed as a decentralized cultural movement rather than just a token, $XPe embodies fair launch principles with no pre-sale, no private placement, and a focus on grassroots growth. With its vibrant community, creative branding, and plans to expand into NFTs, GameFi, and DAO governance, $XPe is shaping a bold new era of meme culture powered by Web3 innovation.
X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of X Pepe (XPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XPE's tokenomics, explore XPE token's live price!
XPE Price Prediction
Want to know where XPE might be heading? Our XPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for