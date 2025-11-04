X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics

X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into X Pepe (XPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-04 14:19:53 (UTC+8)
USD

X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Pepe (XPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 10.93K
$ 10.93K
Total Supply:
$ 42.07T
$ 42.07T
Circulating Supply:
$ 42.07T
$ 42.07T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 10.93K
$ 10.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

X Pepe (XPE) Information

$XPe is a community-driven meme token built on X Layer, merging the iconic Pepe culture with the power of the OKX ecosystem. Designed as a decentralized cultural movement rather than just a token, $XPe embodies fair launch principles with no pre-sale, no private placement, and a focus on grassroots growth. With its vibrant community, creative branding, and plans to expand into NFTs, GameFi, and DAO governance, $XPe is shaping a bold new era of meme culture powered by Web3 innovation.

Official Website:
https://xpe.life/

X Pepe (XPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of X Pepe (XPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XPE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

