What is X Project ERC (XERS)

X-Project is an exciting, community-driven company. We aim to build a full utility driven ecosystem and become a powerhouse within the web3 space and beyond. Empowering our investors with a full suite of income generating services on the blockchain and extending to IRL. Our product suite comprises of four cutting-edge utilities and services: X-Growth, X-Defi, X-Tools, and X-Earn. Our goal is simple: to empower our community members, investors, influencers and businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their financial goals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

X Project ERC (XERS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

X Project ERC (XERS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of X Project ERC (XERS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XERS token's extensive tokenomics now!