X Project ERC (XERS) Information X-Project is an exciting, community-driven company. We aim to build a full utility driven ecosystem and become a powerhouse within the web3 space and beyond. Empowering our investors with a full suite of income generating services on the blockchain and extending to IRL. Our product suite comprises of four cutting-edge utilities and services: X-Growth, X-Defi, X-Tools, and X-Earn. Our goal is simple: to empower our community members, investors, influencers and businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their financial goals. Official Website: https://www.xprojecterc.com/ Whitepaper: https://xerc20.gitbook.io/x-project/ Buy XERS Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.40M
All-Time High: $ 0.00323165
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00240567

X Project ERC (XERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of X Project ERC (XERS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XERS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XERS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XERS's tokenomics, explore XERS token's live price!

