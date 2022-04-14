Discover key insights into X Protocol (POT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

X Protocol (POT) Information

X Protocol is the first metaverse+ application portal programmed using RUST language with source-generated gameplay and land economy model.

It also provides low-cost access to the Metaverse for DAPPs on heterogeneous chains, sharing X Protocol's users while making the X Protocol ecosystem more prosperous.

X Protocol will strive to become the “Ready Player One”‘s World + STEAM platform in the blockchain space.

Considering that Polka JS. wallet does not support mobile devices, X Protocol will be deployed on multiple public chains such as Polkadot, Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, BSC, etc. in order to serve more users.