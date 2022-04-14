X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into X Trade AI (XTRADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

X Trade AI (XTRADE) Information "Boost your profit with X Trade AI" X Trade AI is the intelligent chatbot that filters signal from the chaos. From scanning meme trends to analyzing trading patterns, it delivers sharp insights instantly. No fluff, just fast, actionable info — so you’re never late to the next big move. Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/2vfBxPmHSW2YijUcFCRoMMkAWP9fp8FGWnKxVvJnpump Buy XTRADE Now!

X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for X Trade AI (XTRADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.24K $ 9.24K $ 9.24K Total Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M Circulating Supply: $ 999.81M $ 999.81M $ 999.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.24K $ 9.24K $ 9.24K All-Time High: $ 0.00893922 $ 0.00893922 $ 0.00893922 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about X Trade AI (XTRADE) price

X Trade AI (XTRADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of X Trade AI (XTRADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XTRADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XTRADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XTRADE's tokenomics, explore XTRADE token's live price!

XTRADE Price Prediction Want to know where XTRADE might be heading? Our XTRADE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XTRADE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!