This whitepaper introduces the integration of USD x20, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, with Overdraft Deposit Accounts (ODAs), a novel and innovative approach in digital finance. It highlights the key features, operational mechanisms, and the synergy created by combining a decentralized digital currency with traditional banking structures.
The document outlines the benefits of using USD x20 within ODAs, covering aspects such as deposit and withdrawal functionalities, user accessibility, risk management, and potential use cases across various financial scenarios. It also discusses the long-term vision and future applications of this hybrid model in global digital banking ecosystems.
Understanding the tokenomics of X20 USD (USDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
