X20 USD (USDX) Information

This whitepaper introduces the integration of USD x20, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, with Overdraft Deposit Accounts (ODAs), a novel and innovative approach in digital finance. It highlights the key features, operational mechanisms, and the synergy created by combining a decentralized digital currency with traditional banking structures.

The document outlines the benefits of using USD x20 within ODAs, covering aspects such as deposit and withdrawal functionalities, user accessibility, risk management, and potential use cases across various financial scenarios. It also discusses the long-term vision and future applications of this hybrid model in global digital banking ecosystems.