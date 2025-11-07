x420 is a community-driven meme token built on the x402 payment protocol infrastructure. The project embraces internet culture and meme economics, offering participants a lighthearted entry point into x402's innovative payment ecosystem. x420 operates as a pure meme token without traditional utility claims or investment promises. Instead, it focuses on building an engaged community around the intersection of payment technology and meme culture. The token serves as a social experiment in decentralized community formation, leveraging x402's payment rails to create a unique trading and interaction experience that prioritizes fun and accessibility over complex financial mechanisms.

