x420 (X420) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into x420 (X420), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:15:22 (UTC+8)
USD

x420 (X420) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for x420 (X420), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 963.52K
$ 963.52K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 963.52K
$ 963.52K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

x420 (X420) Information

x420 is a community-driven meme token built on the x402 payment protocol infrastructure. The project embraces internet culture and meme economics, offering participants a lighthearted entry point into x402's innovative payment ecosystem. x420 operates as a pure meme token without traditional utility claims or investment promises. Instead, it focuses on building an engaged community around the intersection of payment technology and meme culture. The token serves as a social experiment in decentralized community formation, leveraging x402's payment rails to create a unique trading and interaction experience that prioritizes fun and accessibility over complex financial mechanisms.

Official Website:
https://x420.dev

x420 (X420) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of x420 (X420) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of X420 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many X420 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand X420's tokenomics, explore X420 token's live price!

